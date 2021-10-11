Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $226,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 96.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after buying an additional 74,795 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $378,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 21.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $223,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS opened at $101.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $128.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.