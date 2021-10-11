Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) PT Lowered to $137.00 at Morgan Stanley

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALLE. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.13.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $131.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.14. Allegion has a 12-month low of $95.67 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.18%.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,187,851 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Allegion by 1,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Allegion by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.