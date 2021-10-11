Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Trading Up 6.6%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) shares were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.38 and last traded at $49.07. Approximately 86,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,163,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Get Alcoa alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alcoa by 99.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 154.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,100 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $52,861,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Alcoa by 265.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,724,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,540,000 after buying an additional 1,253,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $38,268,000.

About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.