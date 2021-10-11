Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 799,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 264,934 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $29,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 12.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 61.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

Alcoa stock opened at $47.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 2.52.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

