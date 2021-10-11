Alcanna (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) PT Raised to C$8.75

Alcanna (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:LQSIF opened at $6.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. Alcanna has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $7.25.
Alcanna Company Profile
