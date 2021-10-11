Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) & Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Critical Contrast

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) and Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Alamos Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Sibanye Stillwater pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alamos Gold pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alamos Gold has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sibanye Stillwater and Alamos Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 3 0 3.00 Alamos Gold 0 2 5 0 2.71

Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.13%. Alamos Gold has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 92.31%. Given Alamos Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alamos Gold is more favorable than Sibanye Stillwater.

Risk & Volatility

Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alamos Gold has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Alamos Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Stillwater $7.74 billion 1.33 $1.79 billion $2.56 5.61 Alamos Gold $748.10 million 3.89 $144.20 million $0.40 18.53

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Alamos Gold. Sibanye Stillwater is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alamos Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Alamos Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A Alamos Gold 2.71% 7.23% 5.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Alamos Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alamos Gold beats Sibanye Stillwater on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

