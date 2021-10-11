AI Doctor 24-Hour Volume Reaches $44,696.00 (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, AI Doctor has traded down 9% against the dollar. One AI Doctor coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AI Doctor has a market cap of $630,465.11 and $44,696.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AI Doctor

AIDOC is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

AI Doctor Coin Trading

