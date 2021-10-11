Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Receives $49.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins cut their target price on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

AGGZF remained flat at $$22.25 during trading on Monday. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.4731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 2.06%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

