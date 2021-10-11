Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the period. Unity Software comprises about 1.4% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE U traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.44. 16,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700,151. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.85. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion and a PE ratio of -61.92.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on U shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.18.

In related news, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $14,820,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $23,123,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,321,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,281,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,218,065 shares of company stock valued at $150,086,573 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

