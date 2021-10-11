Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,201,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,359,000 after acquiring an additional 477,381 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,352,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,569,000 after buying an additional 630,983 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,821,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,406,000 after buying an additional 1,614,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,898,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,963,000 after buying an additional 123,190 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.18. 223,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,038,057. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average is $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $197.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.95.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

