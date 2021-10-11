Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 123,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,236,889. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

