Aequim Alternative Investments LP Takes $127,000 Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNIT. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 30,064.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,655,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643,239 shares in the last quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,540,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,148 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 256.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,348,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,871,000 after purchasing an additional 969,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,290,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,680,000 after purchasing an additional 813,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uniti Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.11. 5,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,062. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 604.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

