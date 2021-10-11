Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases New Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIO. Commerce Bank increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:BIO opened at $722.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $507.22 and a 52-week high of $832.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $777.57 and a 200 day moving average of $677.40.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total transaction of $1,729,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total value of $2,264,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,628.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591 in the last three months. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

