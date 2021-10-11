Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Alteryx by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Alteryx by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Alteryx by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alteryx by 1,045.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Alteryx by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.73.

AYX stock opened at $72.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -82.20 and a beta of 0.71. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.66 and a 12-month high of $154.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.38.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $355,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock worth $4,151,150 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

