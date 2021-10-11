Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 5,767 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Potrero Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1,431.4% during the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 279,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 261,190 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 109.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 15,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

SBSW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

SBSW opened at $14.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.81. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $20.68.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.8075 dividend. This is an increase from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio is 49.22%.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

