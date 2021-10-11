Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 5,512 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,512 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $30.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.90. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.16.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $194.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.32 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

