Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NN by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 221,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in NN by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NN by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NN by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NN by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR opened at $4.80 on Monday. NN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $206.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 3.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). NN had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $123.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.80 million. Research analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other news, Director Jeri J. Harman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,106.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $80,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

