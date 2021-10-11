Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 18.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 353,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock opened at $14.42 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

