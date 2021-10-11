Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $33,000 in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition by 4.4% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,067,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 322,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 147,183 shares during the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:SPFR opened at $8.44 on Monday. Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

