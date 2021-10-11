Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $32,000 Stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 708.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 150.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 8.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 36.3% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 22,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

