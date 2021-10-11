Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 726 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000.

DK opened at $19.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. On average, analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.31.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

