ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADTN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ADTRAN by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $920.25 million, a P/E ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.20 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

