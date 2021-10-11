Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AHEXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecco Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Adecco Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC raised Adecco Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.06.

Shares of AHEXY opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.35 and a beta of 1.36. Adecco Group has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $35.93.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

