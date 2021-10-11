Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JMP Securities to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ADMS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

NASDAQ ADMS traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.06. 1,985,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,986. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.69. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 522,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81,634 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $704,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 402.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 84,538 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,670,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after buying an additional 182,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 60,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

