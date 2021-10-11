Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JMP Securities to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
ADMS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.
NASDAQ ADMS traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.06. 1,985,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,986. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.69. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $9.15.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 522,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81,634 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $704,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 402.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 84,538 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,670,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after buying an additional 182,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 60,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.
About Adamas Pharmaceuticals
Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.
