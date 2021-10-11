Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.10

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acumen Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.93.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($7.74). Research analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

