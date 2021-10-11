Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) is HS Management Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,083,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,915 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises about 5.5% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $198,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,818,000 after acquiring an additional 211,863 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $846,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $262,000. Quilter Plc grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 19.4% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 15.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

ATVI stock opened at $77.56 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.84 and a 200 day moving average of $88.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

