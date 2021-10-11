Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Earns Hold Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Acer Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of ACER stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. Acer Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. Equities analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 38.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

