Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Lowered to $52.00 at SVB Leerink

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACCD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Accolade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Accolade in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.46.

ACCD opened at $38.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.76. Accolade has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 44.02%. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Accolade by 920.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

