Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACCD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.54.

ACCD opened at $38.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.34. Accolade has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 44.02%. The business had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Accolade by 135.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 20,038 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Accolade by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,297,000 after purchasing an additional 711,660 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Accolade by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

