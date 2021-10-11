Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.99) Per Share

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Acceleron Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.99) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.13 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.40.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $175.00 on Monday. Acceleron Pharma has a 52-week low of $99.98 and a 52-week high of $189.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.24 and a 200-day moving average of $130.76.

In other news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $750,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $997,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,409,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 20,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 249.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 60,797 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

