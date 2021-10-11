Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 17,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 2,987 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.38.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $117.98. 116,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,362,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $209.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $103.13 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.86 and its 200 day moving average is $119.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

