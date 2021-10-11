Aavegotchi Hits 24-Hour Volume of $25.25 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $89.60 million and approximately $25.25 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00002983 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00046882 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.33 or 0.00218806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00097510 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 55,931,392 coins and its circulating supply is 54,167,228 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

