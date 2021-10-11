Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €32.30 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($38.00) target price on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Aareal Bank in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.90 ($22.24) target price on Aareal Bank in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €23.84 ($28.05).

Shares of ETR ARL opened at €28.30 ($33.29) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a 1-year high of €25.64 ($30.16). The business’s 50 day moving average is €22.29 and its 200-day moving average is €21.96.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

