AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,644,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 53,377 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of AAR worth $102,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in AAR during the 1st quarter worth $6,524,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AAR by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 46,287 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AAR by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of AAR by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 826,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of AAR by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AAR alerts:

NYSE AIR opened at $33.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.75.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, Director Michael Ross Boyce bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $361,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,218 shares in the company, valued at $899,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.