9,199 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,199 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after buying an additional 5,119,765 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $788,325,000 after buying an additional 4,415,095 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 741.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $228,785,000 after buying an additional 3,164,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $193,408,000. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.13. The stock had a trading volume of 268,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,500,549. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.67. The company has a market cap of $219.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

