86,507 Shares in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 86,507 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,450 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,509 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 8.4% in the second quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 185,213 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on STM. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Shares of STM opened at $41.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $47.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.