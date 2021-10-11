8,314 Shares in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after buying an additional 32,195 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 80,573 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,672,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

NYSE MUC opened at $15.46 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.