75,500 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Purchased by Aequim Alternative Investments LP

Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 75,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 115,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,091,000 after acquiring an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.38. The company had a trading volume of 247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,062. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.07. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $161.80 and a one year high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.08.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

