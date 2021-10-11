64,924 Shares in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Purchased by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,305,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,653,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 346,051 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,131,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577,922 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,595,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,632,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,938,000 after purchasing an additional 115,785 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMGN opened at $6.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.33. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 106.62% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

