44,000 Shares in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,086,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 33,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 49,506 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 17,333 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $598,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $122.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

