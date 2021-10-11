4,400 Shares in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNR. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,462,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $18,444,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 7,786.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 688,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,525,000 after purchasing an additional 679,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,121,000 after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Shares of BNR stock opened at $16.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of -1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. Analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

BNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price target for the company.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.