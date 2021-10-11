3,339 Shares in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1,106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 130,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,541,000 after buying an additional 119,438 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 841,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,010,000 after buying an additional 61,038 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after buying an additional 37,684 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 63,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 26,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 16,348 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $95.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.89. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.54 and a 1-year high of $96.92.

