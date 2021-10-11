32,064 Shares in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Nikola by 702.7% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457,471 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Nikola during the first quarter valued at $10,337,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Nikola during the first quarter valued at $5,987,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Nikola by 256.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 495,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 356,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Nikola by 117.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 538,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 290,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $90,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $24,096,593.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,190,728 shares of company stock worth $63,440,033 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $10.68 on Monday. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

