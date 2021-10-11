2,997 Shares in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Bought by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,997 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Perficient by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Perficient in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Perficient by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter.

Perficient stock opened at $120.88 on Monday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $124.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 89.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.16.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

