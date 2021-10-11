25,971 Shares in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.05% of Cidara Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $329,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 99.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 187,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 93,210 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 11.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $51,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $68,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.33. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $32.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 336.43% and a negative net margin of 117.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDTX shares. Aegis dropped their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, WBB Securities raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Cidara Therapeutics Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

