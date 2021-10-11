2,500 Shares in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,191,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,745,000 after purchasing an additional 255,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,354,000 after purchasing an additional 194,881 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,079,000 after purchasing an additional 205,973 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the period.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HELE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $226.39 on Monday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

