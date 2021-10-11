2,188 Shares in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,462,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,954,000 after acquiring an additional 68,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA opened at $98.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.54. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,498.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

