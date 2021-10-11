2,000 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Bought by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. bought a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Whirlpool by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,608,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,393,000 after acquiring an additional 32,441 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,826,000 after acquiring an additional 30,160 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Whirlpool by 3.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,464,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,392,000 after acquiring an additional 42,086 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,213,000 after acquiring an additional 59,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Whirlpool by 16.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 577,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,806,000 after acquiring an additional 82,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $198.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $171.33 and a 12 month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.