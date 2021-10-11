$2.75 EPS Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will report $2.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.77 and the lowest is $2.73. MKS Instruments posted earnings per share of $1.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year earnings of $11.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.99 to $11.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.44 to $12.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.84 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

Shares of MKSI traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.07. The company had a trading volume of 276,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.20. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $106.00 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $117,961,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,959.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,090,000 after buying an additional 454,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,009,478,000 after buying an additional 261,959 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,228,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $409,708,000 after purchasing an additional 228,328 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

