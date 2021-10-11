180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 353 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,622 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,253,516. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.24%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

